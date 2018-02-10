Nebraska basketball takes a stand against hate

"He was a nice guy. Sat up front for all those years and greeted everybody. I always thought he treated everybody the same - didn't matter who you are."More >>
"He was a nice guy. Sat up front for all those years and greeted everybody. I always thought he treated everybody the same - didn't matter who you are."More >>
Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.More >>
Kleve issued a statement in response to this afternoon's protest at UNL.More >>
Sixty-eight city crews and contractors began plowing city streets, arterial streets, school and bus routes, treating roads with salt pre-wet with liquid brine.More >>
Sixty-eight city crews and contractors began plowing city streets, arterial streets, school and bus routes, treating roads with salt pre-wet with liquid brine.More >>
Officials said an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and that the person believe responsible ran away.More >>
Officials said an 18-year-old man was shot in the leg and that the person believe responsible ran away.More >>
Traffic cameras show cars traveling at posted speeds along I-80 between the cities.More >>
Traffic cameras show cars traveling at posted speeds along I-80 between the cities.More >>
Tow-truck driver involved in double fatality crash ticketed.More >>
Tow-truck driver involved in double fatality crash ticketed.More >>
For many in attendance like Carl Munford, a veteran who says he has several health problems as a result of his service, the potential risks are worth chancing to find relief for the pain they feel every day.More >>
For many in attendance like Carl Munford, a veteran who says he has several health problems as a result of his service, the potential risks are worth chancing to find relief for the pain they feel every day.More >>
Eight therapy dogs and their handlers came to greet patients in every part of the facility.More >>
Eight therapy dogs and their handlers came to greet patients in every part of the facility.More >>
Banding together as UNL deals with a controversial issue.More >>
Banding together as UNL deals with a controversial issue.More >>
The transition is expected to be complete by fall 2018.More >>
The transition is expected to be complete by fall 2018.More >>