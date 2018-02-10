Nebraska basketball takes a stand against hate

In the wake of the outcry surrounding a UNL student, the husker men's basketball team decided to come together to make a statement of their own.



Before today's game against Big Ten foe Rutgers, the Nebraska men's basketball team displayed a new slogan on practice shirts. The shirts displayed the words "hate will never win."

Members of the basketball team began sharing the slogan on social media Thursday evening.

Today, they hit the hardwood with the new warm–up shirts and Husker fans took notice of the message.



"With everything that has gone on this week with the university I think what they did today was huge. It just makes it very clear that he's one individual and that his thoughts are definitely not the thoughts of the university and the students at the university," said Husker fan Sam Hillman.

In a press conference on Friday, members of the team admitted they had even considered boycotting the Rutgers game but ultimately decided to come together as a team and play for each other.

Fans say they're glad the team decided to face this new challenge head on.



"They decided to say that we're not with what you're saying and I think it's awesome that they took it head on. They didn't shy away from it. And they said we're loving each other, we are going to come out here and play together as one," said Husker fan Darelle Taylor.

Husker coach Tim Miles said Friday that the team was focused on spreading a positive message to combat recent hateful rhetoric.

In addition to the warm up shirts, the team also wore patches on their jerseys and revealed a new pre-game video in which the team stood united against hate.

"It's ironic that somebody's hateful message trying to disrupt and separate people actually brought people together," said Taylor.

As of Saturday night, there's no word as to whether Nebraska basketball will wear the warm–ups and patches at any of their three remaining home games.



The basketball team clearly had the support of its student body today, as many of them carried signs and banners supporting the slogan and denouncing hatred.