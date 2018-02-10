Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Many gathered for a special event to raise money for a good cause. It was the 16th Annual 65 Roses Benefit and Silent Auction held at the Pla Mor Ballroom Saturday night.

The event was held to raise money and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis. There was dancing, live music, food, and prizes.

Channel 8's own Anchor Rod Fowler emceed the event.

Money raised at the event goes to assisting families, scholarships, and helping those with Cystic Fibrosis pay for medical related expenses.