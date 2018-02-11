City crews clearing roads from overnight snowfall

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Twenty city crews have been out since early Sunday morning clearing roadways.

Crews are treating emergency snow routes, arterial streets, school and bus routes, treating roads with salt that has been pre-wet with liquid brine.

Roads will continue to be treated until 8 a.m. Sunday morning.

City crews are reporting many streets are snow packed and wet with slush. Snow pack should melt as the salt treatments continue to work, but the temperature must be above 20 degrees for the salt to work effectively.

Drivers are urged to use caution while out on the roadways as some areas are still snow covered and slick. Allow yourself extra time and stopping distance.