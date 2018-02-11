Interstate and highways partially snow covered

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Large portions of the interstate and highways are partially covered in snow this morning.

Portions of I-80 from Lincoln to Omaha are also partially covered in snow or wet according to Nebraska 511.

West of Lincoln roads are also partially covered, but most of the southeastern portion of the state has roads that are completely covered in snow.

Areas from Nebraska City all the way south to Beatrice have roads that are completely covered in snow.

Drivers are urged to use caution while driving and adjust their speed according the road conditions.

For more information check the Nebraska 511 map here.