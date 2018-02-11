2 arrested after Nebraska traffic stop turns up hashish

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) Southeastern Nebraska officials say two Detroit men have been arrested after officers found hashish in their vehicle during a traffic stop.

The vehicle was stopped Thursday afternoon in Seward County on suspicion of changing lanes without signaling. The Seward County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched the vehicle and found 367 hashish wax containers, 134 cartridges of hashish oil, 20 grams of mushrooms and 38 candy bars laced with THC, the psychoactive substance found in marijuana. Deputies say they also seized 8 ounces of liquid THC, less than 1 ounce of marijuana and cash believed tied to the purchase or sale of illegal drugs.

Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs at $25,000.

The 24-year-old driver and a 26-year-old passenger were arrested.