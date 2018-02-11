Senators eye Nebraska as testing site for self-driving cars

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

Nebraska lawmakers could open the door to self-driving cars and trucks this year with new legislation designed to attract the industry while maintaining public safety.



A legislative committee will consider two measures Tuesday that would let researchers test self-driving vehicles in Nebraska to prepare for the wave that could come in the next decade.



One bill by Sen. Tyson Larson of O'Neill would allow automated vehicles on state roads and highways but impose safety requirements. A second measure by Sen. Anna Wishart would help the city of Lincoln launch a pilot project for an automated shuttle service.



The scheduled hearing on the bills follows a tech startup's announcement last week that its self-driving truck recently completed a 2,400-mile test run from Los Angeles to Jacksonville, Florida.