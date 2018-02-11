Omaha diner moves closer to shutting down

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A proposal for a new hotel in downtown Omaha has been approved by city planning officials, despite pleas from fans of the popular restaurant currently on the planned hotel site.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that Iowa-based Hawkeye Hotels plans to build a six-story, $15 million Marriott franchise, called the Moxy Hotel.



The Planning Board voted 7-0 to recommend that the Omaha City Council approve the redevelopment plan.



But some residents disagreed, saying the restaurant located at the site, called The Diner, is the part of ``the soul'' of downtown. A campaign to raise money to relocate The Diner has been created.



The board also approved a $1.9 million tax-increment financing, known as TIF.



The tax-increment financing and redevelopment plan is expected to the City Council in a few weeks