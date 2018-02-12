Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops offering scholarships - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops offering scholarships

Nebraska high school seniors have a chance to win $10,000 scholarships

Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops are offering four scholarship to Nebraska or Missouri women graduating this year.

The Companies work with the Harry and Reba Huge Foundation to offer "Women in Leadership Scholarships."

Teens have until March 7th to apply.

