Two Detroit men arrested for hash oil in Seward County - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Two Detroit men arrested for hash oil in Seward County

Two Detroit men arrested for hash oil in Seward County

Posted: Updated:

Two Detroit men are behind bars in Seward this morning after a traffic stop.

Sheriff deputies say they found them with hash oil.

The Seward County Sheriff's office says the vehicle was stopped after the driver changed lanes without signaling.

While searching the vehicle deputies found 366 hashish wax containers, 134 cartridges of hashish oil, 20 grams of mushrooms, and 38 candy bars laced with THC.

Deputies say they also seized 8 ounces of liquid TCH, less than one ounce of marijuana and money believed to be tied to the purchase or sale of illegal drugs.

Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs at $25,000

The 24 year–old driver and a 26 year–old passenger face charges of possesion with intent to deliver.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Omaha diner moves closer to shutting down

    Omaha diner moves closer to shutting down

     A proposal for a new hotel in downtown Omaha has been approved by city planning officials, despite pleas from fans of the popular restaurant currently on the planned hotel site.

    More >>

     A proposal for a new hotel in downtown Omaha has been approved by city planning officials, despite pleas from fans of the popular restaurant currently on the planned hotel site.

    More >>

  • Lincoln runner to run 190 miles for MS

    Lincoln runner to run 190 miles for MS

    Lincoln runner to run 190 miles for MS

    The Lincoln native is training to run 190 miles from Lincoln to Des Moines this June and she's doing it in just seven days – all for a good cause.

    More >>

    The Lincoln native is training to run 190 miles from Lincoln to Des Moines this June and she's doing it in just seven days – all for a good cause.

    More >>

  • Semi truck driver injured after man jumped from bridge

    Semi truck driver injured after man jumped from bridge

    The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office say a semi truck driver was knocked unconscious after a man jumped off a bridge into his truck.  

    More >>

    The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office say a semi truck driver was knocked unconscious after a man jumped off a bridge into his truck.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.