Two Detroit men arrested for hash oil in Seward County

Two Detroit men are behind bars in Seward this morning after a traffic stop.

Sheriff deputies say they found them with hash oil.

The Seward County Sheriff's office says the vehicle was stopped after the driver changed lanes without signaling.

While searching the vehicle deputies found 366 hashish wax containers, 134 cartridges of hashish oil, 20 grams of mushrooms, and 38 candy bars laced with THC.

Deputies say they also seized 8 ounces of liquid TCH, less than one ounce of marijuana and money believed to be tied to the purchase or sale of illegal drugs.

Authorities estimated the street value of the drugs at $25,000

The 24 year–old driver and a 26 year–old passenger face charges of possesion with intent to deliver.