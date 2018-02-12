Semi truck driver injured after man jumped from bridge

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office say a semi truck driver was knocked unconscious after a man jumped off a bridge into his truck.

Late Friday night, Deputies got a call that a semi truck had run off the road.

When they arrived, they learned that a 32 year-old Lincoln man jumped off the bridge near 84th and I-80.

The man was hit by the semi and died from his injuries.

The driver regained consciousness.

Investigators have ruled the death a suicide.



