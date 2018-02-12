Teen shot while trying out Vietnam War flack vest

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A teenager is recovering from a gunshot wound after getting accidentally shot by a friend.

Lancaster County Sheriffs Deputies went to the hospital on reports of the gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.

Investigators discovered that three teens were at a cabin near Branched Oak Lake. One of them, a 19-year-old from Waterloo put on a Vietnam War era flack vest, that the Sheriff says isn't bullet proof, but meant to stop shrapnel.

Then, his friend, a 19-year-old from Gretna was going to shoot him with a .22 caliber rifle. The shooter missed the vest and hit the victim in the behind.

He went to the hospital, but will be okay.

Sheriff Terry Wagner says this incident could have been much worse.

"It is just not a good practice to shoot another human being with a live weapon, and not to expect something bad to go wrong," Wagner said. "So you know, don't shoot your buddy with a rifle."

Wagner says deputies are still investigating whether or not any charges will be filed against the teens.