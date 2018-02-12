Man arrested for trying to steal a snow plow - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Man arrested for trying to steal a snow plow

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

A 24-year-old attempted to steal a snow plow on Saturday, but the driver wouldn't let it happen. 

Police said the driver of the General Excavating truck, with the snow plow attachment, left the vehicle running and unlocked in the parking lot of a Casey's General Store near 55th and Superior Streets. 

When the driver came out of the gas station and back to his truck, Benjamin Moore, 24, was in the drivers seat. 

Police say the victim forcibly removed Moore from the truck and drug him into the store where he had the clerk call police. 

Moore then ran away. He was later found at a bus stop nearby and arrested for attempted auto theft.

