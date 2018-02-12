Police investigating reports of gunshots near Capitol Building - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Police investigating reports of gunshots near Capitol Building

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Police are looking into several reports of gunshots heard near 14th and Goodhue Blvd. 

Officer Angela Sands said many separate calls came in around 1:00 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Officers on the scene didn't find any shell casings, but due to the multiple reports, they are still looking into it. 

If you know any information about these reports call police at 402-441-6000.

