Lincoln Unveils New App called UPLNK

Mayor Chris Beutler announced today that residents now have a new way to report potholes, graffiti and other quality of life issues.  UPLNK is a free app that enables Lincoln residents to request service from the City for non-emergency issues.  It is an update of the City’s Action Center, which has been in use since 2005. 

UPLNK is the result of a partnership with SeeClickFix, a data management platform designed to use information provided by the public.  More than 300 communities across the country now use the service.

“Public engagement continues to be a priority for my Administration,” Mayor Beutler said. “UPLNK creates a convenient and direct line of communication between Lincoln residents and City government.  This update of our popular Action Center service reinforces our dedication to work with our residents to solve problems quickly.”

 

To download UPLNK, visit your favorite app store and search “UPLNK.” Residents can also send reports at uplnk.lincoln.ne.gov.

Residents can use the UPLNK app to provide pictures, videos and specific descriptions of problem areas that give the City a more complete understanding of the situation.  Locations of reported issues are automatically recorded when the app is engaged.  The SeeClickFix platform also provides City staff with a centralized management system to monitor issues from start to finish and to keep residents informed throughout the process.

“This partnership not only allows our residents to report problems, but also to view, provide comments and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors,” said Lin Quenzer, City Ombudsman.  “Residents can even create their own watch areas to receive notifications about all issues reported in the community, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests, not just the ones they report.”

For more information about UPLNK, contact Lin Quenzer at 402-441-7511 or lquenzer@lincoln.ne.gov.

