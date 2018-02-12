Tristen Edwards Earns Big Ten Weekly Award

Posted By: Sports

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Nebraska softball outfielder/infielder Tristen Edwards earned co-Big Ten Player of the Week, announced by the conference on Monday afternoon, for her performance over the weekend at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Ariz.

Edwards helped the Huskers to a 5-1 start to the 2018 season, which included two victories over Top 25 foes. The Huskers defeated No. 19 BYU, No. 15 Utah, San Diego State, CSUN and Seattle.

The Murrieta, Calif., native produced 11 hits in six games, including four games with multiple hits. Edwards added one double and one home run to post a .714 slugging percentage on the weekend. The sophomore went 5-for-5 in two games on Sunday, with a double, a homer and a walk, reaching base all six times she appeared at the plate. Against No. 19 BYU, Edwards hit a two-out walk-off single to win the game. Edwards helped the Huskers shut out No. 15 Utah with one hit and one RBI. Edwards led the team with a career-high three hits in a five-inning 9-1 over CSUN. Additionally, Edwards hit a two-out game winning home run against Seattle.

Edwards shared the award with Minnesota outfielder Dani Wagner. Ohio State pitcher Shelby McCombs earned the conference's Pitcher-of-the-Week Award, while Meghan Beaubien (Michigan) and Niki Carver (Ohio State) shared the Freshman-of-the-Week accolade.

The Huskers are back in action next weekend when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Feb. 16-18. NU will play Georgia Tech and Boston College twice over the weekend. The first game will be Friday at 3 p.m. CT against Georgia Tech.