UPDATE: Krist to run against Ricketts as a Democrat

UPDATE:

Sen. Bob Krist said he is now running against Pete Ricketts for governor as a Democrat.

Republicans have already gone into attack mode. The Nebraska Republican Party held a press conference at the Capitol Monday afternoon, highlighting what they say is Sen. Krist's history of being dishonest to Nebraska voters.

"On January 25th, 2018, he pledged that he will not become a Democrat, he will not run as a Democrat," said Executive Director Kenny Zoeller. "And finally today on February 12th, 2018, Bob Krist registered as a Democrat to run for governor."

Sen. Krist issued a statement responding to the GOP, saying, in part:

"Voters are fed up with this kind of constant partisan politics from Governor Ricketts and his party bosses that divide us rather than unite us."



In an email, the secretary of state's office said Krist will file as a Democrat for governor Tuesday. The Douglas County Commissioner's office told Channel 8 he switched his voter registration to Democrat Monday.

Sen. Bob Krist of Omaha will announce he will run against Pete Ricketts for governor on the Democratic ticket Tuesday.

In 2017, Sen. Krist said he was leaving the Republican Party to run against Ricketts as an Independent.

In 2009, Krist was appointed to the Legislature as a Republican by former Gov. Dave Heineman.

