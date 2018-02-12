UPDATE: Krist to run against Ricketts as a Democrat

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office say a semi truck driver was knocked unconscious after a man jumped off a bridge into his truck.More >>
Since mid December the number of cases has skyrocketed. Forty people in Nebraska have died from the flu this season, one of those, a child.More >>
A proposal for a new hotel in downtown Omaha has been approved by city planning officials, despite pleas from fans of the popular restaurant currently on the planned hotel site.More >>
The Lincoln native is training to run 190 miles from Lincoln to Des Moines this June and she's doing it in just seven days – all for a good cause.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 24-year-old attempted to steal a snow plow on Saturday, but the driver wouldn't let it happen. Police said the driver of the General Excavating truck, with the snow plow attachment, left the vehicle running and unlocked in the parking lot of a Casey's General Store near 55th and Superior Streets. When the driver came out of the gas station and back to his truck, Benjamin Moore, 24, was in the drivers seat. ...More >>
Members of the Trinity Lutheran church came together to put on a meal for local first responders.More >>
Future engineers from across the Midwest put their skills to the test in a robotics competition, as 35 teams of high schoolers got their robots together to compete at Southeast Community College.More >>
