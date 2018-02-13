Bill aimed at transparency faces backlash from state troopers un - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bill aimed at transparency faces backlash from state troopers union

Bill aimed at transparency faces backlash from state troopers union

(AP) A bill aimed at improving transparency in the Nebraska State Patrol is facing resistance from the union that represents state patrol troopers.

The measure would prevent the union from bargaining on issues related to trooper discipline and internal investigations.

It also would remove sergeants from the bargaining unit because of their role in handling internal investigations.

The union says the rules are too stringent.

