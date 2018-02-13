LPD investigating multiple vandalisms from overnight - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

LPD investigating multiple vandalisms from overnight

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police are investigating a string of vandalisms.

They are searching in Northwest Lincoln near 14th Street and Alvo Road. 

Officers say reports began coming in just before 6:00 a.m. Tuesday. 

Most of the vandalism reported are slashed tires. 

?Police are still in the area looking for the person responsible.

