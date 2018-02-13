Woman arrested after shoplifting and assaulting officer at Victoria's Secret

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police were called to Victoria's Secret around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Jordinn Wilson, 18 years old, and a 17 year-old minor, entered the store and were recognized by employees for previously shoplifting.

Wilson began to leave with $684 of unpaid merchandise when an officer attempted to bring Wilson back into the store. She began arguing and pulling away from the officers.

It took officers two officers to get Wilson into custody and in the patrol car.

Once Wilson was in the cruiser she began kicking one of the officers leaving a boot print and causing him to hyperextend his knee. She was also yelling racial slurs.

Wilson was arrested for assault of a police officers and ticketed for resisting arrest, theft, and criminal mischief for damaging the patrol car.

The 17 year-old minor was referred to the county attorney and released. She had $234 of unpaid merchandise.