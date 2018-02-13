Woman arrested after shoplifting and assaulting officer at Victoria's Secret

Since mid December the number of cases has skyrocketed. Forty people in Nebraska have died from the flu this season, one of those, a child.More >>
A winning moment of sportsmanship and kindness from this past weekend’s Nebraska state wrestling tournament is spreading online.More >>
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office say a semi truck driver was knocked unconscious after a man jumped off a bridge into his truck.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News A 24-year-old attempted to steal a snow plow on Saturday, but the driver wouldn't let it happen. Police said the driver of the General Excavating truck, with the snow plow attachment, left the vehicle running and unlocked in the parking lot of a Casey's General Store near 55th and Superior Streets. When the driver came out of the gas station and back to his truck, Benjamin Moore, 24, was in the drivers seat. ...More >>
Seven University of Nebraska-Lincoln academic, research and extension programs will be identified for potential closure or deep cuts when university leaders appear before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee Feb. 14 for a budget hearing, Chancellor Ronnie Green has announced.More >>
Mayor Chris Beutler announced today that residents now have a new way to report potholes, graffiti and other quality of life issues.More >>
