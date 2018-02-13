NEB SB: Huskers Ranked No. 22 in ESPN.com/USA Softball Poll

Posted By: Sports

The Nebraska softball team is ranked No. 22 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Weekly Poll, released Tuesday. The Huskers got off to an impressive start to the season, with a 5-1 record, which included two victories over Top 25 teams.

The Huskers started the weekend with a thrilling eight-inning comeback win over No. 19 BYU on Feb. 9. The Huskers scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to push the game to extra innings and won in the eighth inning after Tristen Edwards hit a two-out game-winning RBI single. The victory was the Huskers' first season-opening win against a ranked opponent since 2007, when NU beat No. 24 Auburn 1-0 in eight innings. Friday night, Nebraska recorded its only loss of the weekend to No. 23 Arizona State.

The Big Red picked up a pair of wins on Saturday, including a 5-0 shutout of No. 15 Utah, where senior Kaylan Jablonski pitched six scoreless innings. She also led the Huskers on offense, finishing with two hits, including a solo home run. In the afternoon game, Nebraska beat San Diego State, 5-3, thanks to clutch hitting by the Huskers. The team hit 7-for-13 with two outs and scored all of its runs with two outs.

On Sunday morning, Nebraska dominated CSUN, 9-1, in five innings. Every starter got at least one hit against the Matadors. Edwards led the way with three hits, one run and one RBI. Bri Cassidy hit a three-run homer and Alyvia Simmons and Lexey Kneib each had two hits on the day. Nebraska finished the weekend with a 3-2 win over Seattle thanks to tough pitching by Jablonski and Ferrell and offensive efforts by Edwards and Jablonski.

This marks Nebraska’s first appearance in the ESPN.com/USA Softball Weekly Poll since April 19, 2016, and NU’s highest ranking in the poll since Feb. 10, 2015.

The Huskers also rank No. 25 in D1SoftballNews.com Weekly Poll and are receiving votes in the NFCA Weekly Poll, both released earlier today.

NU is back in action this weekend when they travel to Atlanta, Ga., for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Feb. 16-18. NU will play Georgia Tech and Boston College twice over the weekend. The first game will be Friday at 3 p.m. CT against Georgia Tech.