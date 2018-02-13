2018 Shrine Bowl Rosters Announced

LINCOLN, NE — The Board of Directors for the Shrine Bowl of Nebraska released the initial player selections for the 60th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl Game, which will take place on Saturday, June 2 at the University of Nebraska—Kearney's Foster Field at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium. Coaching staffs for this year’s game were previously announced and those head coaches — Bellevue West's Mike Huffman (North) and Aurora's Kyle Peterson (South) — each chose from nominated seniors in their designated regions to represent their respective schools, as well as North or South, in the 60th annual Shrine Bowl.



North Team: Moses Bryant, Elkhorn South; Brian Covarrubias, Grand Island; Darnel Davis, Omaha Burke; Joe Dolincheck, Bellevue East; Brandon Eastlack, Millard North; Dylan Egr, Wahoo; Colton Feist, Yutan; AJ Forbes, Bellevue West; Dylan Gentrup, Boone Central; Drake Gilliland, Mitchell; Coby Haas, Sidney; Riley Harms, Fremont; Trevor Havlovic, East Butler; Bergan Hofer, Fremont; Jonah Housh, North Star; Vernon Johnson, Omaha North; Kohlton Keezer, Grand Island; Bryson Krull, North Platte; Dylan Kucera, Fremont Bergan; Grant Kwapnioski, Elkhorn; Wyatt Liewer, O’Neill; Alex Lindsay, Pierce; Grant Matthies, Creighton Prep; Zion Perry, Lincoln High; Carson Pilkington, Elkhorn South; Kooper Reece, Valentine; Andrew Rheiner, Omaha Burke; Milton Sargbah, Omaha North; Ryan Schommer, Norfolk; DJ Stephen, Valentine; Jesse Sullivan, Boone Central; Marcus Vaughn-Jones, Creighton Prep; Nolan Viergutz, Columbus Lakeview; Jacob Wageman, Bennington; Evan Welsh, Wahoo Neumann



North Coaches: Mike Huffman, Bellevue West; Andrew Christensen, Fort Calhoun; Tim Williams, Waverly; Dan Kajicek, Yutan; Ted Hennings, Creighton Prep; Mike Pokorski, Bellevue West



South Team: Dashawn Bates, Boys Town; Drew Bessey, Palmyra; Jaden Cover, Millard West; Tijah Davis, Boys Town; Connor Fee, Gretna; Jackson Gilbert, Bellevue East; Jackson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Jalen Harris, Omaha Central; Hunter Hays, McCook; Spencer Hays, DC West; A.J. Johnson, West; Jacob Johnson, Fairbury; Joey Johnson, Gretna; Brett Kaiser, Kearney Catholic; Wyatt Kee, Gibbon; Masry Mapieu, York; Matt Masker, Kearney Catholic; Noah McCashland, Pius; Noah Meneses, Plattsmouth; Zack Muff, Crete; Nathan Murray, Kearney; Cal Narber, Aurora; Simon Otte, York; Dylan Plautz, Westside; Garrett Schardt, BDS; Zack Schlager, McCook; Caleb Schweigart, Westside; Bryce Stai, Norris; Isaiah Stalbird, Kearney; Dan Sunderman, Millard South; Bronson Titus, Holdrege; Adam Wasserman, Fairbury; Jonah Weyand, Crete; Gus Woeppel, Norris; Cole Young, Papillion South; **Caleb Marlatt, Elmwood-Murdock (unable to play- injury)



South Coaches: Kyle Peterson, Aurora; Reed Manstedt, Crete; Ryan Kearney, Pius X; Rashawn Harvey, Kearney Catholic; Tim Elge, Aurora; Wade Milller, Seward



The Nebraska Shrine Bowl is Nebraska's prestigious all-star high school senior, North vs. South, football game put on each year in Nebraska, by the Nebraska Shrine. It is a 501(c) 3 non-profit charity that produces annual events and related activities, with net proceeds benefiting Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Nebraska Shrine Bowl has contributed over $2.5M to Shriners Hospitals for Children.



Beginning in 1958, the flagship event has been the North/South All-Star Football Game. As of 2018, the South leads the series with 29 wins, the North has 27 wins. Both teams share 3 ties. Notable alumni include current Nebraska football coaches, Scott Frost and Barrett Ruud, All-Americans Eric Crouch, Zach Wiegert, Danny Noonan, Dean Steinkuhler, Dave Rimington, Johnny Rodgers, Jeff Kinney, Jerry Murtaugh, in addition to other Husker stand-outs Sam Koch, Calvin Jones, Corey Schleisnger, Rob Zatechka, Tom Rathman, Gale Sayers, amongst many others.

The Nebraska Shrine Bowl also includes the Nebraska Masonic All-State Marching band camp, held annually at the host site. The week also includes the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Cheer Camp, which culminates with performances at each game.



Other bowl weekend activities include the Nebraska Shrine Bowl Banquet, and the state’s largest Shrine Parade.



Shriner's Hospitals for Children is a healthcare system of 22 hospitals dedicated to improving the lives of children by providing pediatric specialty care, innovative research, and outstanding teaching programs for medical professionals. Children up to the age of 18 are eligible for care and receive all services in a family-centered environment, regardless of the patients' ability to pay.



The 60th Annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl will be played Saturday, June 2nd, 2018, in Kearney, Nebraska, at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on the campus of the University of Nebraska—Kearney. Kickoff will be at 2:00 pm. Tickets and additional information are available at www.neshrinebowl.org or by calling (402) 477-8908.