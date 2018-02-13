State Senator Krist takes on governors race as a Democrat

Posted By: BriAna Campbell

bcampbell@klkntv.com

The upcoming primary ballot will now see a Democrat on the ticket for governor.

State Senator Bob Krist announced Tuesday he is officially running as a member of the Nebraska Democratic Party.

Krist cited this switch as a chance to bring back nonpartisan leadership to the unicameral.



"Voters are fed up with partisan politics, that divide us rather than unite us. Partisan bickering in Washington D.C. has spread to our nonpartisan Nebraska legislature," said Krist.



Krist says despite the switch, there will still be disagreements in the party.



"Let me be clear – we will not agree on every issue, nor should reasonable people expect to," said Krist.



But Krist says he plans to be as authentic as possible.



"So, I'm going to be myself. I'm going to continue to listen, and I'm going to continue to travel around the state."



Several supporters were present for Krist's announcement, including Mayor Beutler, and former state senator Al Davis, who stated he is confident Krist will be a strong candidate.



"We need someone who isn't afraid to take a stand on something when he knows it is right, and Krist is the man who will do that," said Davis.



And Krist is staying focused on the plan.



"In 21 years in the air force, i learned one thing and one thing very clearly, you have to have a plan for success," said Krist.



Governor Rickett's campaign released a statement in response to Krist's announcement.

"Throughout the odyssey of Senator Krist's candidacy, Governor Rickett's campaign has remained focused on sharing the governor's vision for a growing, stronger, more prosperous Nebraska. The same is true today."