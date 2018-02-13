State Senator Krist takes on governors race as a Democrat

Jordinn Wilson, 18 years old, and a 17 year-old minor, entered the store and were recognized by employees for previously shoplifting.More >>
Since mid December the number of cases has skyrocketed. Forty people in Nebraska have died from the flu this season, one of those, a child.More >>
A winning moment of sportsmanship and kindness from this past weekend’s Nebraska state wrestling tournament is spreading online.More >>
They are searching in Northwest Lincoln near 14th Street and Alvo Road.More >>
O'NEILL, Neb. (AP) Authorities say a 58-year-old legislative candidate died after a snow sledding accident in north-central Nebraska.
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office say a semi truck driver was knocked unconscious after a man jumped off a bridge into his truck.More >>
Seven University of Nebraska-Lincoln academic, research and extension programs will be identified for potential closure or deep cuts when university leaders appear before the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee Feb. 14 for a budget hearing, Chancellor Ronnie Green has announced.More >>
