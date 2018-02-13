One-year salary package proposed for LPS educators

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The Lincoln Education Association (LEA) and Lincoln Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement with teachers for a one-year contract for the 2018-19 school year – in a proposal presented to the Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday.

This proposal represents a balance: Recognizing the valuable contributions our teachers make to this school district and maintaining the LPS legacy of excellence in teaching and learning, while also serving as good stewards of taxpayer funds – according to Steve Joel, superintendent of LPS; Rita Bennett, president of the LEA; and Lanny Boswell, president of the Lincoln Board of Education.

The tentative agreement – voted on and approved by LEA membership – provides a total compensation package increase of 2.68 percent for the 2018-19 school year, which includes salary increases of 3.07 percent, increases in Social Security and retirement costs – and no increase in health insurance premiums. Each full-time employee would receive a $1,675 salary increase. The base salary for a new teacher would increase by $1,175 to $45,156.

The Lincoln Board of Education conducted the first reading of the contract at the Feb. 13 meeting and will take action on the tentative agreement at the Board meeting set for 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at LPS District Offices, 5905 O St.