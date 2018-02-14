Omaha school teacher dies in crash

A 61-year-old Omaha middle school teacher has died after a car crash, in northwest Omaha early Tuesday morning.

Members of law enforcement say David Markley's SUV was hit by another vehicle when he was making a turn on a residential road.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation

Markley was a seventh grade science teacher.

No citations have been issued in the crash.