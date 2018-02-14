Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.More >>
LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.More >>
Inside the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution houses some of Nebraska’s biggest criminals. But it also is where 34 inmates are working toward a second chance.More >>
Inside the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution houses some of Nebraska’s biggest criminals. But it also is where 34 inmates are working toward a second chance.More >>
Earlier this week local law enforcement came face to face with the issue of prank calls.More >>
Earlier this week local law enforcement came face to face with the issue of prank calls.More >>
Jordinn Wilson, 18 years old, and a 17 year-old minor, entered the store and were recognized by employees for previously shoplifting.More >>
Jordinn Wilson, 18 years old, and a 17 year-old minor, entered the store and were recognized by employees for previously shoplifting.More >>
The Lincoln Education Association (LEA) and Lincoln Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement with teachers for a one-year contract for the 2018-19 school year – in a proposal presented to the Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday.More >>
The Lincoln Education Association (LEA) and Lincoln Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement with teachers for a one-year contract for the 2018-19 school year – in a proposal presented to the Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday.More >>
Since mid December the number of cases has skyrocketed. Forty people in Nebraska have died from the flu this season, one of those, a child.More >>
Since mid December the number of cases has skyrocketed. Forty people in Nebraska have died from the flu this season, one of those, a child.More >>
Milder weather for our Valentine's Day...More >>
Milder weather for our Valentine's Day...More >>