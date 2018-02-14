Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LP - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE:

We spoke to the mom of the girl thrown into the street.

She says her daughter has been having problems with the other girl for several months.

The mom went on to say she had spoken with the school several times regarding her daughter being bullied. She felt the school did too little to help her daughter before the issue escalated to this level. 

A 12 year-old student from Culler Middle School caught on video pushing another student into the street has been suspended from Lincoln Public Schools according to Lincoln Police.

LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon.

They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault. 

LPS would not comment on disciplinary action, but says they sent an email to all parents of Culler Middle School students. 

