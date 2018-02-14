Police respond to shooting at Florida high school, suspect at large

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

A gunman remains at large amid an ongoing shooting situation at a Southern Florida high school, the Broward Sheriff's Office warned.

There are victims from the incident at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

One mother shaking with worry told ABC affiliate WPLG her daughter said she was OK, huddled in a locked classroom.

"She's terrified," the mother said. "She said she heard the gunshot."

"I'm glad that she's able to text," she added.

Students with bookbags were seen sprinting out of the building as authorities with guns drawn swarmed the school. Other students were seen lined up one by one, leaving the area in an orderly fashion.

Another mother told the affiliate that her daughter "keeps telling me to stay away. 'Be safe, Mom, stay away.'"

"I won’t stay away," she said, telling her daughter, "I'm your mother."

The school district said in a statement that close to "dismissal, students and staff heard what sounded like gunfire. The school immediately went on lockdown but is now dismissing students. We are receiving reports of possible multiple injuries. Law enforcement is on site."

Officials urged the public to avoid the area.

