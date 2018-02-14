Local florists delivers around 700 bouquets for Valentine's Day

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Roses are red, violets are blue, want to know how your flowers got to you?

Employees at Oak Creek Plants and Flowers say it takes a lot, and that this is by far the most hectic day of the year.

From the number of arrangements...

"We've got 17 or 18 delivery drivers today and probably around 700 or 800 arrangements to put out, on a normal day we do like 30 arrangements, so we'll do as many arrangements in a day as we will in a month,” Evan Christensen, with Oak Creek said.

Getting them all delivered before the day is over, and constantly taking new orders, all day long.

But to Evan Christensen, whose dad owns the shop, every minute is worth it

"What we do here is not necessarily making floral arrangements. I think out job actually is to help someone show their love for a person,” Christensen said.

And it's because of this mantra, that Oak Creek doesn’t stop taking Valentine's Day orders until their doors close.

"It means a lot to people to receive the arrangements and we don't want anyone not to get anything on Valentine's Day so we're gonna put ourselves through a lot of stress to do it, but the reward in the end is worth it really,” Christensen said.

They stopped taking orders at 4:00 p.m.

But for next time, Christensen says ordering earlier is always best, and so is ordering local to support our hometown businesses.