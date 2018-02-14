Local florists delivers around 700 bouquets for Valentine's Day - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Local florists delivers around 700 bouquets for Valentine's Day

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Roses are red, violets are blue, want to know how your flowers got to you?

Employees at Oak Creek Plants and Flowers say it takes a lot, and that this is by far the most hectic day of the year.

From the number of arrangements...

"We've got 17 or 18 delivery drivers today and probably around 700 or 800 arrangements to put out, on a normal day we do like 30 arrangements, so we'll do as many arrangements in a day as we will in a month,” Evan Christensen, with Oak Creek said.

Getting them all delivered before the day is over, and constantly taking new orders, all day long.

But to Evan Christensen, whose dad owns the shop, every minute is worth it

"What we do here is not necessarily making floral arrangements. I think out job actually is to help someone show their love for a person,” Christensen said.

And it's because of this mantra, that Oak Creek doesn’t stop taking Valentine's Day orders until their doors close.

"It means a lot to people to receive the arrangements and we don't want anyone not to get anything on Valentine's Day so we're gonna put ourselves through a lot of stress to do it, but the reward in the end is worth it really,” Christensen said.

They stopped taking orders at 4:00 p.m.

But for next time, Christensen says ordering earlier is always best, and so is ordering local to support our hometown businesses.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

  • Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    A 61-year-old Omaha middle school teacher has died after a car crash, in northwest Omaha early Tuesday morning. Members of law enforcement say David Markley's SUV was hit by another vehicle when he was making a turn on a residential road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Markley was a seventh grade science teacher. No citations have been issued in the crash.More >>
    A 61-year-old Omaha middle school teacher has died after a car crash, in northwest Omaha early Tuesday morning. Members of law enforcement say David Markley's SUV was hit by another vehicle when he was making a turn on a residential road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Markley was a seventh grade science teacher. No citations have been issued in the crash.More >>

  • Police investigating 40 crimes on one Lincoln street

    Police investigating 40 crimes on one Lincoln street

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  When Carol Snider got in his pick-up truck Tuesday morning and saw his low tire light was on, he said he just thought he had a low tire. “SoI got out and looked at it and it was low, flat. I thought maybe I ran over something so I looked at the other tire and it was flat too so I thought maybe I hit something really hard,” Snider said. “Then I noticed that all the cars down the street had flat tires so I cal...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  When Carol Snider got in his pick-up truck Tuesday morning and saw his low tire light was on, he said he just thought he had a low tire. “SoI got out and looked at it and it was low, flat. I thought maybe I ran over something so I looked at the other tire and it was flat too so I thought maybe I hit something really hard,” Snider said. “Then I noticed that all the cars down the street had flat tires so I cal...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.