Possibility of spring game, among other athletic events, discuss - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Possibility of spring game, among other athletic events, discussed at Face the Chamber.

Possibility of spring game, among other athletic events, discussed at Face the Chamber.

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: BriAna Campbell
bcampbell@klkntv.com

UNL Assistant Athletic Directors Marc Boehm and Matt Davison spoke at the Face the Chamber luncheon Wednesday.

Following their speeches, the pair took questions from the audience.

Naturally, the first topic was the spring game

"We're on the...completely on the upswing with the spring game sold out," said Boehm.

He also briefly mentioned whether there will be a possibility of a second one yet this year. 

"Shoot, Bill and Scott talked about having a second and third spring game, so I truly think that's in the works, so stay tuned," said Boehm.

Questions also popped up about the chances of either Husker basketball team going into tournament play. 

"I think right now to be very honest, the women probably have a little bit more upside as far as getting into that thing than the men," said Boehm.

Davison also touched on what is expected from the new football recruiting class.

"We need guys that are willing to be unpopular with their teammates and hold them accountable, and we're starting to see that a little bit," said Davison.

He also talked about the attitude toward the upcoming season.

"I see guys that want to win, I think we have guys that said you know, last year was no fun and we want to be better," said Davison. 

The next Face the Chamber luncheon will be March 14,, with Governor Ricketts as the guest speaker. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

  • Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    A 61-year-old Omaha middle school teacher has died after a car crash, in northwest Omaha early Tuesday morning. Members of law enforcement say David Markley's SUV was hit by another vehicle when he was making a turn on a residential road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Markley was a seventh grade science teacher. No citations have been issued in the crash.More >>
    A 61-year-old Omaha middle school teacher has died after a car crash, in northwest Omaha early Tuesday morning. Members of law enforcement say David Markley's SUV was hit by another vehicle when he was making a turn on a residential road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Markley was a seventh grade science teacher. No citations have been issued in the crash.More >>

  • Police investigating 40 crimes on one Lincoln street

    Police investigating 40 crimes on one Lincoln street

    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  When Carol Snider got in his pick-up truck Tuesday morning and saw his low tire light was on, he said he just thought he had a low tire. “SoI got out and looked at it and it was low, flat. I thought maybe I ran over something so I looked at the other tire and it was flat too so I thought maybe I hit something really hard,” Snider said. “Then I noticed that all the cars down the street had flat tires so I cal...More >>
    Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News  When Carol Snider got in his pick-up truck Tuesday morning and saw his low tire light was on, he said he just thought he had a low tire. “SoI got out and looked at it and it was low, flat. I thought maybe I ran over something so I looked at the other tire and it was flat too so I thought maybe I hit something really hard,” Snider said. “Then I noticed that all the cars down the street had flat tires so I cal...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.