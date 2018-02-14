UNL rally calls for students to embrace diversity

Student government organization ASUN and Husker Men's Basketball hosted a Hate Will Never Win Rally this afternoon at the campus coliseum.

Following last week's video of UNL student Dan Kleve, who describes himself as a white nationalist, the goal of this event was to spread a message of equality and embracing diversity.

"We just want to make UNL a better place to live," said one of the rally's speakers, Alex Chapman. "We want to make it a school where every student, faculty member and community member can be proud to call home."

Others say students can help fight racism and intolerance by listening to others about their personal experiences and speaking up when they witness injustices.



Some who attended said it was good seeing so many people come together.