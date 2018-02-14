UNL rally calls for students to embrace diversity - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UNL rally calls for students to embrace diversity

Posted: Updated:

Student government organization ASUN and Husker Men's Basketball hosted a Hate Will Never Win Rally this afternoon at the campus coliseum.

Following last week's video of UNL student Dan Kleve, who describes himself as a white nationalist, the goal of this event was to spread a message of equality and embracing diversity.

"We just want to make UNL a better place to live," said one of the rally's speakers, Alex Chapman.  "We want to make it a school where every student, faculty member and community member can be proud to call home."

Others say students can help fight racism and intolerance by listening to others about their personal experiences and speaking up when they witness injustices.

Some who attended said it was good seeing so many people come together.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

  • Mother of girl assaulted outside Culler speaks out

    Mother of Girl Assaulted Outside Culler Middle School Speaks Out

    Mother of Girl Assaulted Outside Culler Middle School Speaks Out

    A Culler Middle School student pushing another girl down in the middle of Vine Street. We spoke to the mother of the victim who says this is not the first time her daughter has been a target.

    More >>

    A Culler Middle School student pushing another girl down in the middle of Vine Street. We spoke to the mother of the victim who says this is not the first time her daughter has been a target.

    More >>

  • Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    Omaha school teacher dies in crash

    A 61-year-old Omaha middle school teacher has died after a car crash, in northwest Omaha early Tuesday morning. Members of law enforcement say David Markley's SUV was hit by another vehicle when he was making a turn on a residential road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Markley was a seventh grade science teacher. No citations have been issued in the crash.More >>
    A 61-year-old Omaha middle school teacher has died after a car crash, in northwest Omaha early Tuesday morning. Members of law enforcement say David Markley's SUV was hit by another vehicle when he was making a turn on a residential road. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of the crash is still under investigation Markley was a seventh grade science teacher. No citations have been issued in the crash.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.