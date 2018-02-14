Administrators, students plead for alternative to NU budget cuts

LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.More >>
A Culler Middle School student pushing another girl down in the middle of Vine Street. We spoke to the mother of the victim who says this is not the first time her daughter has been a target.More >>
A gunman remains at large amid an ongoing shooting situation at a Southern Florida high school, the Broward Sheriff's Office warned.More >>
Inside the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution houses some of Nebraska’s biggest criminals. But it also is where 34 inmates are working toward a second chance.More >>
Earlier this week local law enforcement came face to face with the issue of prank calls.More >>
Jordinn Wilson, 18 years old, and a 17 year-old minor, entered the store and were recognized by employees for previously shoplifting.More >>
The Lincoln Education Association (LEA) and Lincoln Public Schools have reached a tentative agreement with teachers for a one-year contract for the 2018-19 school year – in a proposal presented to the Lincoln Board of Education Tuesday.More >>
Milder weather for our Valentine's Day...More >>
