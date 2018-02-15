LFR battles Northwest Lincoln warehouse fire

Lincoln Fire and Rescue battled a fire at 2025 Cornhusker Hwy, a little after 3 a.m.

When they arrived, flames and heavy smoke were present in a warehouse near S&B Auto.

LFR was able to control the fire, hazardous material was present, but wasn't close to the fire.

A garage in the warehouse was the main source of damage, with significant smoke damage.

It's unknown the extent of the overall damage or monetary value.

No injuries have been reported.

They say the area is safe for travel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

We'll bring you more details as they become available.