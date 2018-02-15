The Dept. of Agriculture's is issuing a health alert about a possible Salmonella outbreak.

It's associated with a chicken salad product called Fareway Chicken Salad, it's sold at Fareway Stores in Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota.

The product in question, was prodcued between Dec. 2017 and Feb. 13th of this year.

If you do have this product in-between those dates, you should throw it out.