Lincoln man charged in misdemeanor sexual assault case - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Lincoln man charged in misdemeanor sexual assault case

Lincoln man charged in misdemeanor sexual assault case

Posted: Updated:

A Lincoln man, who had his attempted sexual assault conviction overturned by the Nebraska Supreme Court is pleading no contest to a misdemeanor in the case.

31-year-old Curtis Lavalleur has been sentenced to spend almost one year behind bars.

He's already served 422 days, so he won't have to serve any more time.

He will need to register as a sex offender.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Mother of girl assaulted outside Culler speaks out

    Mother of Girl Assaulted Outside Culler Middle School Speaks Out

    Mother of Girl Assaulted Outside Culler Middle School Speaks Out

    A Culler Middle School student pushing another girl down in the middle of Vine Street. We spoke to the mother of the victim who says this is not the first time her daughter has been a target.

    More >>

    A Culler Middle School student pushing another girl down in the middle of Vine Street. We spoke to the mother of the victim who says this is not the first time her daughter has been a target.

    More >>

  • Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    Girl caught pushing student into road has been suspended from LPS

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

    LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.  

    More >>

  • Possibility of spring game, among other athletic events, discussed at Face the Chamber.

    Possibility of spring game, among other athletic events, discussed at Face the Chamber.

    Possibility of spring game, among other athletic events, discussed at Face the Chamber.

    UNL Assistant Athletic Directors Marc Boehm and Matt Davison spoke at the Face the Chamber luncheon Wednesday.

    More >>

    UNL Assistant Athletic Directors Marc Boehm and Matt Davison spoke at the Face the Chamber luncheon Wednesday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.