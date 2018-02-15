Refuse Worker Dies After Garbage Truck Accident - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Refuse worker dies after garbage truck accident

Lincoln Police have confirmed that a refuse worker was killed in a garbage truck accident, near Highway 77 and A Street. It happened around 7 a.m.

Authorities say, the worker, who was on the back of the truck was pinned between the truck and a tree, after the truck slid on ice. Two other workers were in the truck at the time, and are uninjured. They were taken to the police station for questioning.

Police have confirmed that the man worked for Von Busch & Sons Refuse. His identity has not been released.

This is a developing story.

