Dog chased away would be burglar

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police say a dog stopped an attempted burglary.

It happened Wednesday afternoon near 30th and Vine Streets.

Officers say a 9 year old was left at home while his mom went to pick up his siblings.

He heard the front door open and a man with a mask came into the house.

The boy sent his pit bull after the man and the dog chased the man away.

Police say the boy then went to the neighbors, the neighbors called his mom and mom called police.

Police are still investigating.