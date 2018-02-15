Dog chased away would be burglar - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Dog chased away would be burglar

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
Lincoln Police say a dog stopped an attempted burglary. 

It happened Wednesday afternoon near 30th and Vine Streets. 

Officers say a 9 year old was left at home while his mom went to pick up his siblings. 

He heard the front door open and a man with a mask came into the house. 

The boy sent his pit bull after the man and the dog chased the man away. 

Police say the boy then went to the neighbors, the neighbors called his mom and mom called police.

Police are still investigating.

  Mother of girl assaulted outside Culler speaks out

    A Culler Middle School student pushing another girl down in the middle of Vine Street. We spoke to the mother of the victim who says this is not the first time her daughter has been a target.

  LFR battles Northwest Lincoln warehouse fire

    Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a warehouse fire on 2025 Cornhusker, early Thursday morning.

  Possible Salmonella outbreak

    The Dept. of Agriculture's is issuing a health alert about a possible Salmonella outbreak. It's associated with a chicken salad product called Fareway Chicken Salad, it's sold at Fareway Stores in Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota. The product in question, was prodcued between Dec. 2017 and Feb. 13th of this year. If you do have this product in-between those dates, you should throw it out.

