Early morning robbery and burglary at Gateway Mall

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery and a burglary at Gateway Mall.

It happened Thursday morning around 4:00 am.

Police say two men peppered sprayed a security guard while he was doing his rounds.

They then handcuffed him to a rail and stole the guard's keys.

Officers say the men tried to break into an ATM but weren't able to get any money.

The men then stole merchandise from the Piercing Pagoda kiosk.

The suspects stole the mall security vehicle using the security guards keys.

If you have any information, please call Crimestoppers at 402-475-3600.