Channel 8 KLKN-TV, Lincoln’s Own ABC, is seeking a strong journalist and personality for our Morning News Anchor. If you enjoy working in a fun, interesting, fast paced environment - we are the place for you. Ideal candidate must possess strong live, writing, reporting, and producing skills. Some news reporting and digital content updating will also be required. Candidate will need to have the ability to interact with weather and news talent, be able to identify and adjust to breaking news, have strong news judgment and be able to work within a team environment. At least two years of anchoring/on-air experience is preferred but not required. Please email your resume to HR@klkntv.com, mail to KLKN-TV, Attn.: BM, 3240 So. 10th St., Lincoln, NE 68502 or apply in person between 9-5. Closing Date: 03/02/18.

Please denote how you became aware of this position in your response.

Equal Opportunity Employer - all qualified candidates are encouraged to apply.