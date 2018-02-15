Comedy coming to the Haymarket Creamery Building

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

News Release:

Touring stand-up comedy will be returning to Lincoln on a regular basis with the opening of THE COMEDY LOFT.

Located on the second floor of the Creamery Building in the Historic Haymarket, Lincoln’s premiere comedy club and cabaret is slotted to open in April and will feature comedians seen on the national comedy circuit as well as on HBO, The Comedy Channel, Showtime and Netflix.

THE COMEDY LOFT will include a state of the art light and sound system, seating for 100 patrons at round-top tables and cocktail service during the shows. Performances will take place weekly at 7:00 pm on Thursdays and Sundays and 7:00 pm and 9:30 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. A local open mic night will also be offered once a month for aspiring local comedians to work alongside professionals.

THE COMEDY LOFT will occupy the renovated suite across the hall from the award-winning TADA Theatre that celebrates its 10th anniversary in June. “We could not be more excited to add The Comedy Loft to the Creamery Building. The first and second floors continue to provide some of Lincoln’s best destinations for entertainment, specialty shops and retail,” says Devon Wegner, Managing Member of The Creamery Building, LLC.

"With the University of Nebraska, the growth of the Haymarket and Lincoln being the Capitol city, the opening of THE COMEDY LOFT is a great addition to town!” says Gayle Becwar, a longtime professional comedian based out of Lincoln and owner of Becwar and Associates Entertainment Agency. Watching stand-up live is the best way to enjoy it. Jerry Seinfeld, Drew Carey, Lewis Black, Phyllis Diller and many more comedians all performed at one time in Lincoln. It’s wonderful to see Lincoln getting a professional comedy club again!”

“We are excited to add this entertainment outlet in Lincoln,” says Jeff Maul, Executive Director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It will be a great addition for those who live in town and those visiting our city who want to enjoy some comedy!”

THE COMEDY LOFT will offer prepaid VIP parking for its patrons with Park and Go for easy access parking in the nearby West Depot Parking Lot on all show nights. More about THE COMEDY LOFT can be seen at http://www.comedyloft.club