Police find explosive devices, drugs during traffic stop

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln police arrested 53-year-old Gale Tift after they say they found explosive devices and drugs in his car.

He was pulled over following several traffic violations near N. 27 and Ticonderoga Dr. When he was pulled over, Tift told police he had a knife.

Officers say he allowed them to search the vehicle and they found two homemade explosive devices, marijuana and a meth pipe.

The explosives were turned over to a fire investigator.

Tift was arrested for possessing a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a destructive device.