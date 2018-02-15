Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Police said a man is recovering from a minor stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him.

Police were called at 6:00 a.m. this morning to a home near A and South 10th St.

They found a 63-year-old had been stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. He went the hospital where he got two stitches.

His girlfriend, 60-year-old Nancy Read has been arrested for second degree domestic assault and use of deadly weapon to commit a felony.