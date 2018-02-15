Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman arrested after stabbing boyfriend

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News 

Lincoln Police said a  man is recovering from a minor stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him. 

Police were called at 6:00 a.m. this morning to a home near A and South 10th St. 

They found a 63-year-old had been stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. He went the hospital where he got two stitches. 

His girlfriend, 60-year-old Nancy Read has been arrested for second degree domestic assault and use of deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.