NU Softball: Weather Forces New Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Due to weather, Nebraska’s games times in Atlanta, Ga., this weekend as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge have changed. The Huskers will now play two games on Friday and one game on Saturday and Sunday. Please see new schedule below. All times are Central.

Friday

9:00am – Boston College vs Nebraska

11:30am- Boston College vs Indiana

2:00pm- Georgia Tech vs Nebraska

4:30pm- Indiana vs Georgia Tech

Saturday

9:00am- Indiana vs Boston College

11:30am- Nebraska vs Georgia Tech

Sunday