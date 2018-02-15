NU Softball: Weather Forces New Big Ten/ACC Challenge - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

NU Softball: Weather Forces New Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Due to weather, Nebraska’s games times in Atlanta, Ga., this weekend as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge have changed. The Huskers will now play two games on Friday and one game on Saturday and Sunday. Please see new schedule below. All times are Central.

Friday

  • 9:00am – Boston College vs Nebraska
  • 11:30am- Boston College vs Indiana
  • 2:00pm- Georgia Tech vs Nebraska
  • 4:30pm- Indiana vs Georgia Tech

Saturday

  • 9:00am- Indiana vs Boston College
  • 11:30am- Nebraska vs Georgia Tech

Sunday

  • 9:00am- Nebraska vs Boston College
  • 11:30am- Georgia Tech vs Indiana
