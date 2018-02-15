NU Softball: Weather Forces New Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Posted By: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Due to weather, Nebraska’s games times in Atlanta, Ga., this weekend as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge have changed. The Huskers will now play two games on Friday and one game on Saturday and Sunday. Please see new schedule below. All times are Central.
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.