The Tony Award winning musical, Kinky Boots is coming to the Lied Center for five shows, March 9-11. Tickets are on sale at the Lied Center for Performing Arts at the Lied Center Box Office . Pop icon Cyndi Lauper wrote the lyrics and the music. It is a musical celebration about the friendships we discover and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Channel 8 KLKN-TV is giving away two tickets to see the Sunday, March 11 performance at 7:30PM. See the online entry form below and complete contest rules on how to enter for a chance to win. The contest ends at noon on March 7. Winner will be notified by mail on March 7 and will have until 5:00PM on Friday, March 9 to pick up the tickets.