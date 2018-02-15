UPDATE: LPD releases name of refuse worker killed in accident

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

From Lincoln Police:

At 0702 this morning the Lincoln Police Department worked a fatality accident at Westland Cir and W Sumner Street involving a refuse truck that was eastbound on Westland Cir and slid into a tree on the west side of Westland Cir.

The victim was riding on the outside of the truck.

He has been identified as 47 year old James W. Baker (1-7-71) of Lincoln.

The investigation into the accident is continuing and no citations have been issued at this time.

A tragic accident Thursday morning took the life of an employee for a local refuse company.

Police haven't told us his name yet. But the victim’s employer, Bruce Von Busch, owner of Von Busch Refuse says he was a good man and a hard worker.

He said he’s known him for about ten years and this is a big loss for their company. Police got the call around 7:00 a.m. that there was an accident involving a refuse truck in west Lincoln.

"When officers arrived they found one party deceased,” Captain Michael Woolman with Lincoln Police said. “It appears the garbage truck was driving eastbound on Westland Circle, lost control slid on the ice and struck a tree." Officers said the employee was riding on the back of the truck when it happened.

Von Busch said he was told the victim was pinned between the tree and the truck.

Police were on the scene for much of the day reconstructing the scene to figure out exactly what happened. No new information has been released at this time.