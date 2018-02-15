Von Busch Refuse Owner Says Employee Killed Was A Good Man

Lincoln Police have confirmed that a refuse worker was killed in a garbage truck accident.More >>
A Culler Middle School student pushing another girl down in the middle of Vine Street. We spoke to the mother of the victim who says this is not the first time her daughter has been a target.More >>
The Broward County Sheriffs are giving an update on Wednesday's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.More >>
Touring stand-up comedy will be returning to Lincoln on a regular basis with the opening of THE COMEDY LOFT. Located on the second floor of the Creamery Building in the Historic Haymarket,More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a warehouse fire on 2025 Cornhusker, early Thursday morning.More >>
The Dept. of Agriculture's is issuing a health alert about a possible Salmonella outbreak. It's associated with a chicken salad product called Fareway Chicken Salad, it's sold at Fareway Stores in Nebraska, Illinois, Minnesota and South Dakota. The product in question, was prodcued between Dec. 2017 and Feb. 13th of this year. If you do have this product in-between those dates, you should throw it out.More >>
Police say two men peppered sprayed a security guard while he was doing his rounds.More >>
Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News Lincoln Police said a man is recovering from a minor stab wound after his girlfriend allegedly stabbed him. Police were called at 6:00 a.m. this morning to a home near 14th and South 10th St. They found a 63-year-old had been stabbed in the chest with a kitchen knife. He went the hospital where he got two stitches. His girlfriend, 60-year-old Nancy Read has been arrested for second degree domestic as...More >>
It happened Wednesday afternoon near 30th and Vine Streets.More >>
LPS responded to the incident on Monday afternoon. They say the girl seen in the video posted to Facebook was suspended from LPS for two days and has been referred to the county attorney for third degree assault.More >>
Mild & partly cloudy today with increasing winds this afternoon...More >>
