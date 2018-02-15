Pit bull chases off burglar, saves nine year-old home alone

A Lincoln pit bull is being called a hero after protecting a nine year-old boy during an attempted burglary.

Lincoln Police say the boy was home alone Wednesday afternoon when the burglar entered the home near 30th and T Street.

Channel 8 Eyewitness News spoke to the boy's mother, who says she had left him there for a few minutes while she went pick up his siblings from school.

The boy, who we're identifying only as Shane because the burglar is still at large, says he went downstairs to the door, thinking the burglar was his mother returning home.

"When he saw me he just slowly walked towards me and he didn't look at anything else he just kept his eyes on me," Shane said.

Shane says the man tried to chase him upstairs when his pit bull, named Baby Girl, jumped between them.

"He started chasing me upstairs and I called my dog down and they started to fight when my dog got downstairs," he said.

"The dude pulled the blinds down on my dog's head and then ran away and shut the door."

Baby Girl chased the would-be burglar away, and LPD says he didn't take anything from the home.

Shaken but unharmed, Shane eventually ran to a neighbor's house where they called his mother and the police.

He says he's thankful his dog was there to protect him, and rewarded her heroic efforts by giving her a lollipop.

Lincoln Police say as of Thursday night the boy's parents have not been ticketed.

They say it's a judgment call for parents when it comes to leaving their children home alone.

They say it depends on circumstances and each individual child's maturity level.