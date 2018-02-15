Bill would sharply raise cigarette tax

On Thursday the Revenue Committee heard testimony on legislation raising the tobacco tax.

The bill, introduced by Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue, would raise the tax rate on cigarettes from $0.64 to $2.14 per pack.

She said it's one of the ways to increase the state's revenue in the face of a shortfall.



"I'm putting the cigarette tax on the table, as have several other people put it on the table in different forms as options for increasing revenue in the state," Crawford said.



It would also raise the tax rate on other tobacco products.

UNMC student Emma Schultz spoke in favor of the bill, saying in addition to increasing state revenue, it would also reduce the harmful effects of smoking.



"According to the American Cancer Society, increasing tobacco product taxes is proven to be an effective way to prevent children and adults from smoking," Schultz said.



Scott Lautenbaugh of the Nebraska Premium Tobacco Association said the tax hike on tobacco products unfairly lumps cigars in with cigarettes.



"Most people don't inhale cigars," Lautenbaugh said. "Like it's very rare to find somebody who will say 'yes, i inhale that.' So incidents of lung cancer associated with cigar smoking, very difficult to substantiate, if they exist at all."



Sarah Curry of the Platte Institute testified against the bill, saying tobacco taxes are unreliable revenue sources.



"Revenue forecasts will be even harder to accurately forecast if we fund recurring operations with a revenue source which has declined on an average of 2.1 percent per year over the past decade," Curry said.



Senator Crawford said if the tax increase reduces the number of smokers, it would decrease spending on healthcare related to smoking.



The bill still has a ways to go. It must first make it out of committee before it reaches the floor.