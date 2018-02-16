Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell not seeking re-election

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska state senator says he will not seek re-election this year. Sen. John Kuehn of Heartwell says he does not plan to seek a second term in the Legislature.

Kuehn was elected in 2014 to represent Legislative District 38 in south-central Nebraska, and he was eligible to serve a second term.

Kuehn is a veterinarian, rancher and associate biology professor at Hastings College.