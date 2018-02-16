Bill would ban anyone under 18 from tanning beds

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska lawmakers have kicked off debate on a bill that would ban anyone under 18 from using tanning beds.

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln says the measure would improve an existing law that requires parental approval for minors under 16 to use tanning beds.

She says the bill would protect minors who often face peer pressure to tan without fully understanding the risks. Ultraviolet rays are a proven cause of malignant skin cancer.