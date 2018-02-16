Planned Parenthood files lawsuits - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Planned Parenthood files lawsuits

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Nine organizations covering several states have filed lawsuits seeking to reverse a decision by President Donald Trump's administration to cut short funding for teen pregnancy prevention programs.

The lawsuits were filed Thursday on behalf of three Planned Parenthood affiliates, including those covering Alaska, Idaho, Iowa, Hawaii, Nebraska and Washington state, as well as organizations in North Carolina, South Carolina, Louisiana, Texas and Maryland.

