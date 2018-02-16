Central Nebraska Commissioner pleads not guilty to misdemeanor assault

GREELEY, Neb. (AP) - A central Nebraska county commissioner has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault.

51-year-old Joseph Leslie, of Spalding, pleaded not guilty Monday to third-degree assault. Leslie is a Greeley County commissioner. A criminal complaint in online court records accuses Leslie of assault on Aug. 21.

The victim is listed as Braden Leslie, but documents don't list the relationship between the two.